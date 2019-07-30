The Mountain Mail, July 30, 1969:
The Arkansas River became more than a swift-running mountain stream Tuesday after the hard rains in the area.
The downpours above Salida caused the river to become a muddy carrier for debris and trees up to a foot and a half in diameter for a while Tuesday.
At the height of the swell the waters at the F Street bridge were within a foot of what they were 10 years ago when everyone thought the bridge might go out.
Fortunately, the increased flow didn’t last long enough to do much damage, even though water was high enough at F Street that it was running into the basement of the FibArk building.
