The Salida Mail, Feb. 3, 1920:
Dr. Crabbe, President of Colorado State Teachers College, will speak on “A National Calamity” at the High School Auditorium Thursday evening at 8 o’clock.
His subject deals with the present serious shortage of teachers, and teachers’ salaries.
Every taxpayer and every voter should be interested in this subject for it is a vital one, and upon you rests the responsibility of whether our schools shall continue to be of the best or whether they fall into the hands of inexperienced, untrained teachers.
Do not fail to hear Dr. Crabbe.
