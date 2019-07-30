The Mountain Mail, July 29, 1994:
Norma Hess has enjoyed county fairs since she was a youngster in Ohio where her father was secretary of the Hancock County Fair Board.
Now retired, the Salidan looks forward to entering her gardening projects in the Chaffee County Fair.
