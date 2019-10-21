The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 24, 1944:
Lt. (j.g.) Floyd Chambers, former Salida Spartan star football player, was married Oct. 14 at Wilmette, a Chicago suburb, to Miss Patricia Marie Fisher of that place.
Chambers and the late Oliver Brenton were teammates. The Spartans went with them to three state championships.
When Lt. (j.g.) Floyd Chambers arrived in this country on leave a few days ago after more than a year’s duty with the navy in the Pacific, he and Miss Patricia Marie Fisher, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William I. Fisher of Wilmette, immediately planned to be married at 5 p.m. Oct. 14 in the home of the bride’s parents.
Lt. Chambers, son of Mr. and Mrs. F.G. Chambers of Salt Lake City, Utah, was captain of the 1941 football squad at Northwestern university. Lt. Chambers and his bride will go to the west coast.
— Chicago Tribune.
