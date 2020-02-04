The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 3, 1945:
Frank Flood, chief of police of Salida, died at 9 o’clock last night at his home. He had been ill since November.
Mr. Flood was born in Leadville on August 31, 1898. He was appointed a police patrolman in March 1937 and was made Chief of Police on Dec. 16, 1938.
He is survived by his wife and four children.
Funeral services have not been completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.