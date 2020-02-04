The Mountain Mail, Feb. 4, 1970:
Construction has started on a two-story addition to Mountain Bell’s Salida offices.
When the job is completed later this year, the project will have cost about $110,000, exclusive of new equipment to be installed.
At the present stage, workers are about ready to pour the six feet square footings to support the two- and one-half feet square pillars.
