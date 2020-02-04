The Mountain Mail, Feb. 2, 1995:
The flag on the pole at the corner of Crestone and Mesa Lane, north of the Salida Golf Course, is once again flying high.
Ray Lines Post No. 64 of the American Legion gathered there Saturday for a flag raising ceremony in honor of Elmo Bevington and the American flag.
The flag pole at the setting was originally the base for a windmill which Bevington erected in the early 1980s to make use of wind power.
Later when he quit using the windmill, Bevington used the base for a flagpole and had an American flag erected on it.
The American Legion removed the original flag, cleaned and repaired it, and raised it Saturday.
Bevington’s sister-in-law, Mrs. Mac Bevington, represented the family at the ceremony.
