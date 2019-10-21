The Mountain Mail, Oct. 22, 1969:
Students and parents alike are reminded of Salida High School’s rules and regulations concerning hunting.
Students may be allowed one school day to go hunting provided they meet certain requirements.
Those students wishing to participate in this activity must bring their hunting licenses and a note from home the day before they plan to hunt. No note is required when they return to school. The office issues a white slip to those students who abide by the rules.
Most hunters at Salida High School strive to respect the rules set down by the office.
