The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 26, 1944:
The steelworkers, through their labor union, the United Steelworkers of America, are campaigning for an increase in wages amounting to 17 cents an hour. The Union maintains that the Little Steel formula, which froze the steelworkers’ wages, is no longer fair, because the cost of living has gone up, and the steelworkers are not paid a living wage.
There is sound sense to the argument as presented by the union. Working in steel mills is hard labor but when men are required to work at furnaces of molten metal or at rolling mills where hot metal is fabricated, while the summer temperature itself is suffocating, they will earn good wages.
