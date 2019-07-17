The Salida Record, July 18, 1919:
Last Thursday Chas P. Friskie was adjudged insane before the lunacy commission and sent by Judge Newitt to the state asylum at Pueblo. Mr. Friskie has been afflicted for several years at intervals, and his wife was able to control him until the temporary aberration passed away.
Of late, however, he has become violent and threatened to shoot up the country. It was deemed by the authorities to no longer permit him at large, and hence the action.
