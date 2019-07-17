The Salida Daily Mail, July 17, 1944:
Mrs. Rufella De Luca died at 11:55 o’clock Saturday night at the Rio Grande hospital.
Mrs. De Luca was born June 13, 1875, at Lago, Italy. She was a resident of this community for the past fifty years. She is survived by one daughter, Mrs. Fred Cuppelli, and three sons, Henry De Luca, Dominic Gregory and Francis De Luca, all of Salida.
