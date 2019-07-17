The Mountain Mail, July 17, 1969:
Model railroading is fun. This inscription appears on the front cover of each issue of Model Railroader magazine.
Al Kalbfleisch is a member of a model railroading club in East Hartford, Connecticut, where buffs construct miniature replicas of old engines and loaded cars then erect a scene in which that particular train might have been in evidence in bygone years.
The January 1967 and July 1969 issues of Model Railroader show pictures of his scene which concerns itself with Salida, the Arkansas River and Monarch Mining Co.
One scene depicts a D&RGW train headed west for Castle Gate and Ogden with a load of fruit, cattle and coal “as she heads across the dry bed of the Arkansas River.” No one can recall when the Arkansas River at Salida has had a dry bed.
