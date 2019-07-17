The Mountain Mail, July 18, 1994:
A roofing job on the home of John and Barbara Bredfelt at 125 E. Fifth St. has presented a challenge to Fred Kaan and employees of Banana Belt Contracting.
The roof is so steep the contractors are using mountain climbing techniques, called rappelling, to do the job.
Rappelling is usually used when a person descends from a cliff, sliding down a rope passed under one thigh, across the body and over the opposite shoulder or through a special friction device. Banana Belt Contractors are using this method to assure their safety on the roof of the 112-year-old structure.
“We’ve been told this is probably the original metal roof they are repairing,” Bredfeld said.
