The Salida Mail, May 21, 1920: Forest Protection week, May 23-29, has been proclaimed by the Governor and all citizens urged “to unite in thought and action for the preservation of our common heritage by preventing and suppressing fires in our mountain forests.”
On this week, placards will appear from one end of the county to the other, requesting people to clean up their camp sites; to extinguish all fires; to be sure their matches and cigarettes are out before throwing them away – in short, to help protect the forests for selfish reasons if for no other.
