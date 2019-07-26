The Salida Daily Mail, July 26, 1944: Mrs. Loretto Madison, 19, was picked up by the Salida police as a hitchhiker and was lodged in the city jail. Courtesy Patrolman Carl Dowell discovered the name on the police blotter and decided to interview her.
She said she was the wife of Jake Madison, 18, who, with a 16-year-old youth, left Joplin, Mo., several months ago.
Dowell says the woman told him the pair had stolen a car at Butler, Mo., drove to Alamosa, stole another car and a license plate, drove through Pueblo to Salida, to Grand Junction, where they stole another car, stripped it of its blankets and other contents and abandoned it; drove to Reno, Nev., where they stole another car; drove to Wendover, Utah, where they stole another car and picked up two girls, aged 17, and drove east.
The FBI was notified and will take charge of the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.