The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 2, 1945:
Frank Fehling of Nathrop was been named by Gov. Vivian as one of a committee of twelve to assist the governor in state postwar planning.
Mr. Fehling is a state representative from Chaffee and Lake counties. He will make a study of postwar stockraising problems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.