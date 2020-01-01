The Mountain Mail, Jan. 1, 1970:
New Year’s Eve watch parties were in evidence around Salida last night as residents bid goodbye to the old year and welcomed 1970.
The MonArk Shrine Club was the scene of a gala in their newly remodeled club Wednesday night. An orchestra furnished the music for dancing and there were noisemakers and the “works” for the Shriners, Masons and their guests who attended.
B.P.O.E. Elks No. 808 staged their annual New Year’s Eve dance for all Elks and their ladies. Music was furnished by Country Gentlemen band and all those who attended report a fine time was had by all with favors, noisemakers, hats, confetti handed out in time to welcome the new year.
