The Salida Mail, May 21, 1920:
The Salida churches will suspend their usual evening services Sunday in order that their congregations may attend the baccalaureate services at the High school auditorium.
The Rev. D.C. Lees, pastor of the Church of the Ascension, will preach the baccalaureate sermon. There will be special music. The service will commence at 8 o’clock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.