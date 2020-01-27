The Salida Mail, Jan. 27, 1920:
The Salida Oil and Refining Company is now paying their first dividends of $1.33 on 1,000 shares. The dividends represent 50 percent of the present earnings of the company, the remaining 50 percent being used to further the development of the company’s holdings and to increase the value of the shares.
Eighty-five percent of the stock holders in the Salida Oil and Refining company are residents of Salida. The holdings are in Neosho and Wilson counties, Kansas.
