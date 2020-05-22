The Salida Daily Mail, May 21, 1945:
Mrs. Mullins of Cotopaxi has received word through the Red Cross that her son, Sgt. John A. Mullins, has been released from a prison camp somewhere in Germany.
She has also heard from him, and he stated that he had received fairly good treatment from the German soldiers. He expects to be home soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.