The Salida Mail, April 9, 1920:
Careful estimates show that about 38,000 auto tourists, campers, fisherman, hunters, etc. visited the Cochetopa Forest last year. The registers placed on Monarch and Cochetopa passes show that the forest had visitors from 40 different states and 10 foreign countries. In comparison with the 16 other National Forests in Colorado, the Cochetopa ranks seventh in the total number of people visiting it, and first in the diversity of states.
