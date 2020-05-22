The Mountain Mail, May 21, 1970:
The next week has been proclaimed by Mayor Ed Touber as the days of the Salida area “Be a Miler” cleanup campaign.
This proclamation was made at the Wednesday evening meeting with a cross-section of Salida organizations, businesses and individuals represented.
Beverly Fleming, executive of Keep Colorado Beautiful, helped kick off the program at the 7:30 p.m. session at City Hall.
Keep Colorado Beautiful has been organized for two and one-half years, having started when the governor requested a voluntary, nonprofit group, funded by private industry, to promote conservation. It is described as a “litter prevention education organization.” From its state office, materials such as films are available to local organizations for viewing on a no-charge basis.
To date, there are 106 litter prevention programs in the state of Colorado, all coordinated through Keep Colorado Beautiful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.