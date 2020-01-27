The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 27, 1945:
Mr. and Mrs. H.P. Mullins of Cotopaxi received word from the War Department that their son, Sgt. John A. Mullins, flight engineer, and top-turret gunner with a B-17 Flying Fortress Crew, has been missing in action since December 31, while he was on strike over Germany with his squadron.
Sgt. Mullins left the United States in October 1944 for an English base from which he had been operating in his battle actions over Germany.
