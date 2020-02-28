The Salida Mail, Feb. 27, 1920:
The Ray Lines Post of the American Legion was organized in Salida Wednesday evening at a meeting of former service men at the Elk’s club. The post is named in memory of a Salida boy who lost his life on the battlefield. Fifty former service men attended and nearly all affixed their names to the role.
Salida is one of the last cities in Colorado to organize a post but the enthusiasm displayed at the meeting shows that it will be a strong local unit. A charter will be obtained as soon as possible and an effort made to enlist all former service men.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.