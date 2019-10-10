The Salida Mail, Oct 7, 1919:
Miss Stella McManes, who volunteered her services to the American Red Cross about two years ago, returned last week and has resumed her duties at the D.&R.G. hospital.
Miss McManes served ten months overseas, being stationed most of that time at a base hospital in Brest. She saw many of the horrors of the war and did much to relieve the suffering.
Miss Mary Jane Rogers, another Salida nurse, who has been with the Red Cross overseas, is expected home Friday. Miss Rogers was stationed for some time at London, but was sent to France before the fighting ceased.
