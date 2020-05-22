The Mountain Mail, May 2, 1995:
Charlie Austin, 68, of Salida became the official photographer for the Arkansas River cleanup Saturday, recording on film the events of the day.
An accomplished photographer whose work has been featured in Parade Magazine, Austin elected to follow the cleanup “just for fun” because he enjoys being outdoors. He also does volunteer work for the San Isabel National Forest.
A former professor at Baylor University, Austin was certified as an instructor in the law program. One of his classes was crime scene photography.
He also worked as a police officer in central Texas, and most recently was general manager of Harding Glass Industries.
