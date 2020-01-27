The Mountain Mail, Jan. 27, 1970:
Monroe Owens, administrator of Salida Hospital, provided the program for the Monday noon meeting of Salida Rotary Club. He told Rotarians that the 60 general bed hospital here has 24 convalescent beds and that there were 2,013 admissions in all during 1969. Of these, 184 were expectant mothers who gave birth during their stay.
The average length of stay in Salida Hospital during the past year was 5.4 days while the average for Medicare patients was 10.94 days.
In addition to the regular admissions, the hospital handled 3,380 emergency patients during 1969.
