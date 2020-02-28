The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 27, 1945:
Sgt. D.D. Pacheco, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.N. Pacheco of Salida has been reported missing in action since Nov. 9, 1944. He entered the army October 1940. He was a pal of Tony Martinez, son of Mrs. Escudero, who died of wounds in Germany.
They were together all the way through.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.