The Mountain Mail, Jan. 27 1995:
Chaffee County Cattleman’s Association is holding its annual banquet Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Buffalo Inn in Buena Vista.
Social hour begins at 6:30 p.m. with dinner starting at 7 p.m. A complete prime rib dinner will be served. Cost is $14 per person payable at the door.
Guest speaker is Kenneth Baker, water attorney and general manager for the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District. Baker will talk about recent developments in the Colorado vs. Kansas Water Wars and the impact on all water users in the Upper Arkansas Valley.
