The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 12, 1944:
Mrs. Blanche Croom, one of the first graduates of Salida High School, and one of the early day teachers in Chaffee county, died Wednesday in Fort Smith, Ark., where she had made her home for many years.
She was past 70 in age and had been in ill health for several years.
Mrs. Croom taught school in Fort Smith for many years.
She was married to Mally Croom, who died a few years ago. There were no children.
Funeral services will be held at Fort Smith.
