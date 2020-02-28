The Mountain Mail, Feb. 27, 1970:
Salida Wholesale, after more than ten years in one family, will be changing ownership effective Sunday, March 1. Arlin Piper, formerly of Denver will be the new owner.
Regina Harrington and son, Jerry, are selling Salida Wholesale but will retain ownership of Rocky Mountain Amusements Corporation, a business owned by the family prior to their purchase of Salida Wholesale from Albert Spino.
Piper, 34 and his wife Marj have moved from Denver and are residing at 815 F Street. They have a son Randy, 11, and two daughters, Roxy, 9 and Renee, 8.
For the past eight years, the Piper family has lived in Denver where Arlin worked for four years as a newspaperman with the Denver Post before going to work with Colgate Palmolive Company. He is a native of Topeka, Kansas.
