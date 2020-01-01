The Mountain Mail, Jan. 2, 1995:
It was a quiet New Year’s Eve in Chaffee County – at least as far as the sheriff’s office was concerned.
“We ushered in the new year in pretty good shape,” Sheriff-elect Ronny Bergmann said. “We had two or three alcohol-related contacts, but there were no accidents and no one was jailed.”
An uneventful New Year’s Eve is status quo for Salida, Bergmann said.
“It’s usually pretty quiet. Folksknow to get the designated drivers and take responsibility for themselves. This is even the first time in two or three years that we’ve even had any DUIs,” Bergmann said
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.