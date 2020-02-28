The Mountain Mail, Feb. 28, 1995:
Daisy Campton is the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Auxilian of the Year.
She joined the Auxiliary in 1972 and since then has volunteered 2,104 hours of service to the hospital. She has served as president, vice president, publicity chairperson, director of volunteers, chairperson of the awards banquet, and chairperson of Project Christmas Greeting, helped with vision screenings at the schools for many years, worked at 9Health Fairs and substitutes in the Gift Shoppe and at the admission desk.
