The Salida Record, Aug. 15, 1919:
Through no fault of either the management or of Aviator Crewdson, the airplane flights, as advertised this week, were not held.
Crewdson had offered to make flights here at an altitude never before attempted, and in this case, he was to make the flights in a new plane which had never been tried out. The plane arrived on Monday morning and was put together as quickly as possible.
Mechanics looked over the motor and at first found it quite stiff but thought that by running it for a time it would loosen sufficiently for Crewdson to make the flights.
The plane was taken to the upper mesa where the flights were to be held and after trying it out, it was found that the motor of the plane could not develop sufficient power to fly at this altitude.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.