The Mountain Mail, Oct. 10, 1969:
Here on the home front, Monday through Friday, excluding four major holidays in the course of a year, fourteen carriers in Salida and two in Buena Vista make their rounds in summer sunshine or winter’s chilling storm to see that today’s news is available in printed form for their customers.
Without the efforts of all these delivery agents, the combined efforts of the advertising staff, editorial department, operators, make-up personnel and press operator would go for naught.
Truly, they have embarked successfully on life’s journey. Good luck, men, in all you seek to achieve.
