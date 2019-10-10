The Mountain Mail, Oct. 19, 1994:
All of us take our televisions and the images they provide for granted.
But what to do when something’s wrong and the images stop flowing? That’s when Dwight Abbott steps in the same way he has for 40 years.
Abbott brought his shop to Salida 27 years ago and decided this was where he would stay. He said he has no idea the number of televisions he’s repaired over the years.
Forty years seems like it would be enough time to tire of anything, but Abbot says he wants to stay at it as long as he can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.