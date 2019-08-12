The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 11, 1944:
We can’t blame Major Ford E. Williams, Executive Vice President of Mountain States Aviation, Inc., for believing Salida isn’t air-minded. He writes us regarding the first two weeks operation of their service as follows:
“One of the reasons we have gone into operation prior to securing an airmail contract from the SAB is to make a showing of necessity for this operation in mountainous communities. This showing has been surprisingly good in most towns except Salida, where we have had only three passengers.”
