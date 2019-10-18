The Mountain Mail, Oct. 24, 1994: For the 19th consecutive year, Columbia Scholastic Press Association at Columbia University in New York has awarded medalist honors to the Salida High School student newspaper, Tenderfoot Times.
In addition, the paper received All Columbia recognition in four of five judging categories including writing and editing, design, hands-on production and business.
Awarding of All Columbia indicates the paper reached the 95th percentile or higher in a particular judging category. In overall scoring, the Times scored 965 points of a possible 1,000.
