The Mountain Mail, Aug. 11, 1969:
Lisa Hutchinson and Christy Hasselbrink did something many strangers would like to do. They served coffee to David and Julie Eisenhower last Saturday morning.
The Washington, D.C., couple spent Friday night at Ranch House Lodge in Salida following a hectic night in Boulder Thursday.
Salida’s lucky ladies accomplished what columnists from some of the nation’s largest papers and electronic network personnel were unable to do: greet the two descendants of U.S. presidents. They enjoyed a brief visit, gave them a souvenir calendar from the motel and secured souvenirs for themselves after the couple departed.
