The Mountain Mail, April 8, 1970:
It was Civil Defense time in Salida Tuesday. University of Colorado personnel meeting with leaders in the field from Chaffee County set forth a general draft for the best operational program in the event of a disaster.
Jess Waggoner, director, Civil Defense Training, CU, directed the program with the assistance of instructor Gene Kruse. Also present from the state office was “Dutch” Steckler.
In addition to the visiting Civil Defense personnel and Chaffee County Civil Defense Director Eddie Holman, about 15 Chaffee Countians attended the session.
According to Waggoner, recent problems involving Civil Service action had been studied to realize that often personnel and valuable time are duplicated when the total effort is not coordinated on a county-wide basis.
Kruse will be remaining in town for a few days to work with Holman and other individuals in the working out of their particular segment of the overall plan. Once these separate segments have been solidified into the total package, the county is expected to have the best possible workable plan of action, should it be needed two weeks later or three years later.
