The Mountain Mail, Aug. 10, 1994:
Plans to implement an entrance fee station at Chalk Creek Canyon have been placed on hold by the U.S. Forest Service Salida Ranger District.
Salida District Ranger Charlie Medina said a more in-depth analysis will be made before deciding whether to recommend that an entrance fee be established.
In 1993, the U.S. Congress passed the Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act designating various existing concentrated public use areas of the national forest system to be established as entrance fee sites.
