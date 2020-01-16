The Salida Mail, Jan. 16, 1920: The annual meeting of the stockholders of the Salida Flour Mill and Food company was held at city hall on Tuesday of this week.
The following are the names of the newly elected board of directors: Nathaniel Bruyn, J.F. Roberts, W.P. Wilson, Jesse Glenn, Harry Beck, Joseph Fuller and W.E. Kaess.
There is to be a meeting of the new board within a few days for organization.
The expectation is that the mill will be ready for actual operation in about three weeks. The financial report read at the meeting showed net assets of $10,859.68.
