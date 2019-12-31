The Salida Mail, Dec. 30, 1919:
Fifty-one thousand dollars has been raised up to date in the campaign of the Colorado Public Health for funds to carry on its work in 1920.
Due to severe conditions, many of the counties have not been heard from and officials of the association are confident that the campaign will net at least $75,000 or more by the first of the year.
