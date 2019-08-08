The Salida Record, Aug. 8, 1919:
Because the supply of granite at the granite works is exhausted it became necessary for the works to shut down until more granite could be supplied.
The recent washout completely destroyed the Ute Trail and it is impossible to haul granite until the road has been repaired.
