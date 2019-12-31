The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 29, 1944:
Two Salida brothers, who had not seen each other for three years and who had been fighting in different areas, met on Nov. 11 in the Philippines. They are Cpl. Jerry Entihar, 30, and Cpl. Cyril Entihar, 33, sons of Jerry Entihar and brothers of Mrs. Stafie Drobnick. Cyril’s wife and baby daughter live in Salida.
Jerry had been on the Admiralty Islands and Cyril was in the invasion of the Netherlands East Indies. Both were sent to the Philippines for the invasion. Jerry heard about his brother’s outfit being on Leyte and he tried several times to get in touch with him, but when he arrived at the designated place the outfit had moved.
Armistice day was Cyril’s birthday and the brothers chanced to meet. They had been exchanging letters. Cyril wrote to Jerry about the wonderful air battle he had witnessed and told where he was stationed. When the brothers met, Jerry said that he had witnessed the same battle and that he was only a half mile away from Cyril.
