The Mountain Mail, June 12, 1880:
We learn from Howard Evans that it is the intention of the D. & S. P. authorities to commence running trains on the road from Buena Vista to Alpine about the first of June.
Alpine is fifteen miles this side of Buena Vista and within a mile and a half of the tunnel. The contract is let for all grading, and the road bed is to be completed to West Gunnison, ready for the iron, by the first day of September.
In the meantime the contract is let and the work of building the switch back over the mountains will be pushed with all possible speed.
