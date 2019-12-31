The Mountain Mail, Dec. 30, 1969:
Will Welch presented the program at the Rotary Club Monday, speaking on behalf of the County Health Planning Council, a new organization formed here four months ago.
The council, primarily a research committee, is a volunteer group which seeks information concerning local health hazards and health problems. When such a problem presents itself, the council researches the matter and then sets itself to the task of drawing up a plan or program which would eliminate the hazard, or solve the problem.
When such a plan is formulated, it is presented to the County Commission, which after studying the plan, may either pass or reject it.
