The Salida Mail, June 18, 1920:
The annual Flag Day services of the Elks lodge Monday evening were attended by a large number of citizens as well as members of the order.
The services being in the nature of a public demonstration in honor of the Stars and Stripes.
The services are conducted according to ritual with the exception of the music and address. Exalted ruler W.T. Bozman and the other officers of the lodge conducted the ritual, the Rev. Q.W. Brakebill delivered the prayer and the Rev. L. Harold Forde delivered the patriotic address.
The Flag Day committee was composed of W.L. Philbin, C.E. Ellicott and C.A. Newton.
At the close of exercises the audience joined in singing “America.”
