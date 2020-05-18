The Salida Mail, May 18, 1920:
The Bureau of Navigation has discontinued the requirement of a three-year enlistment as condition to enter a trade school where the course of instruction is six months or more except that this condition still holds good in case of the Machinists Mates and Aviation Mechanics schools.
The change will permit men who have entered the Navy for only two years to enter the trade schools except the two named above.
The Navy bill has passed so that the increase which Navy men will receive pay a man from $72 to $84 per month after graduation from one of these schools.
