The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 7, 1944:
According to United Press dispatches probably more blood was spilled today in European battles than on any other day in history.
The Russians fought the bloodiest battle of the war at Krakow when the Germans hurled hundreds of thousands of men and boys, including 30,000 Hitler youth, into the defense of the German boundary, determined not to let the Reds invade German soil.
As a result Soviet gains in East Prussia were counted in hundreds of thousands of yards instead of customary gains of miles. The path of their advance was littered with Russian dead. The Russians are 30 miles from Krakow and 80 miles from Germany.
British and American planes plastered Germany, ruining railroad terminals and other communications.
